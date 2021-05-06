VIBE One Day Trading Volume Reaches $52,016.00 (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One VIBE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0246 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VIBE has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. VIBE has a market capitalization of $6.39 million and $52,016.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VIBE alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00086703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00019204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00064979 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $468.42 or 0.00822170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.77 or 0.00103148 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,236.80 or 0.09191641 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

VIBE Coin Profile

VIBE (VIBE) is a coin. It launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

Buying and Selling VIBE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.