Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viracta Therapeutics Inc. is a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies. The company is pursuing application of inducible synthetic lethality approach in other EBV-associated malignancies, such as nasopharyngeal carcinoma, gastric carcinoma and other virus-related cancers. Viracta Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Viracta Therapeutics from $12.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.91. Viracta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $24.80.

About Viracta Therapeutics

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It is developing nanatinostat, an oral combination therapy in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma.

