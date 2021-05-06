Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 197.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,263 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,036 shares of company stock worth $32,458,680. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.32.

Shares of V traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $230.06. 96,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,355,116. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.45 and a 200-day moving average of $210.89. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $173.82 and a one year high of $237.50. The firm has a market cap of $449.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.97, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

