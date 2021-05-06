Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Vista Outdoor updated its Q1 2022 guidance to 0.800-0.900 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.80-0.90 EPS.

NYSE VSTO traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,280,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,473. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Vista Outdoor has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $38.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.47.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $523,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,006.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

VSTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Aegis boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. CL King raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vista Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.78.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

