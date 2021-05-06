Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $126.51

Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 126.51 ($1.65) and traded as high as GBX 140.22 ($1.83). Vodafone Group shares last traded at GBX 137.82 ($1.80), with a volume of 84,893,985 shares traded.

VOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 197 ($2.57) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 192 ($2.51) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 173.14 ($2.26).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 134.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 126.66. The stock has a market cap of £39.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

