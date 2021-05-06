Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.46

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.46 and last traded at $19.34, with a volume of 26876 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.26.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank raised Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

The firm has a market cap of $55.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 187.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,474,182 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $189,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478,112 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 8,340,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $153,709,000 after acquiring an additional 712,734 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,965,029 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $114,784,000 after acquiring an additional 671,549 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,692,579 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $77,333,000 after acquiring an additional 330,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 24.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,791,096 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,440,000 after purchasing an additional 557,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

