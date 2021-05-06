Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.46

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.46 and last traded at $19.34, with a volume of 26876 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.26.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank raised Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.
The firm has a market cap of $55.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12.
Vodafone Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VOD)
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
