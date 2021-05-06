Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Declares $0.53 Quarterly Dividend

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

Vornado Realty Trust has decreased its dividend by 9.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Vornado Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 557.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Vornado Realty Trust to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.7%.

VNO opened at $46.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $29.79 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 159.35 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.27.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $379.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.86.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

