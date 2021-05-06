Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Trading Up 4%

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)’s share price was up 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.76 and last traded at $47.55. Approximately 27,597 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,230,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.71.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VNO shares. Truist upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.35 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.27.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $379.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 395.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.