Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Given a €56.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Vossloh (ETR:VOS) has been given a €56.00 ($65.88) price target by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €48.50 ($57.06) price objective on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €50.10 ($58.94).

Shares of VOS opened at €43.00 ($50.59) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €42.25 and its 200 day moving average is €40.45. Vossloh has a fifty-two week low of €29.85 ($35.12) and a fifty-two week high of €45.80 ($53.88). The stock has a market capitalization of $755.26 million and a PE ratio of 43.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

