Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. Voya Financial reported earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $6.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $7.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.00 million. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VOYA. Evercore ISI lowered Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voya Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.54.

NYSE VOYA traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.41. 6,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,762. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.39. Voya Financial has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $70.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.64%.

In other news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $400,751.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,039.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 777.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 272,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,033,000 after purchasing an additional 241,550 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank lifted its position in Voya Financial by 9.9% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 43,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Voya Financial by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Voya Financial by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

