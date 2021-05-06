Voyager Token (VGX) Price Down 0.8% Over Last Week

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Over the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One Voyager Token coin can now be purchased for $3.99 or 0.00006996 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Voyager Token has a market cap of $887.41 million and $7.88 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Voyager Token Profile

Voyager Token (CRYPTO:VGX) is a coin. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 coins. The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Voyager Token Coin Trading

