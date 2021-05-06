VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VSEC. William Blair began coverage on VSE in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on VSE from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.20.

NASDAQ VSEC traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.16. The stock had a trading volume of 620 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,405. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $535.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 426.24 and a beta of 1.64. VSE has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $48.03.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. VSE had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 0.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VSE will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in VSE by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of VSE by 98.9% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in VSE during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of VSE during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in VSE by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 43,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. 72.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

