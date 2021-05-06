Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target Raised to $220.00 at Truist

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its target price boosted by analysts at Truist from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.63.

Shares of NYSE:VMC traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $189.38. 8,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $191.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,604,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,424,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,921 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $172,711,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,643,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,163,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $41,409,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

