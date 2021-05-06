VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get VYNE Therapeutics alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYNE. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 616,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

VYNE Therapeutics stock opened at $4.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $232.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.68. VYNE Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.14.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.