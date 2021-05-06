W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) VP Sells $916,163.24 in Stock

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of GWW traded up $4.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $460.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,904. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $263.83 and a one year high of $460.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $408.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.09.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $185,113,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $63,791,000. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 17.2% during the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 594,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,334,000 after acquiring an additional 87,379 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 232,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,867,000 after acquiring an additional 78,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,541,000 after acquiring an additional 49,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $425.36.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

