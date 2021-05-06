W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Upgraded by Atlantic Securities to “Neutral”

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $435.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ target price points to a potential downside of 5.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $425.36.

GWW opened at $460.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $409.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.45. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger has a 52 week low of $263.83 and a 52 week high of $460.97.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,815 over the last 90 days. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 16.5% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at about $481,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 351.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 56.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,205,000 after buying an additional 44,175 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

