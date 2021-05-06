Wanchain (WAN) Price Hits $1.77 on Exchanges

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $299.28 million and approximately $16.21 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wanchain has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $1.77 or 0.00003115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00061803 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.78 or 0.00333842 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000695 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00009127 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00031998 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00010893 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00006032 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.