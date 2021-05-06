Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Issues Earnings Results

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Warner Music Group stock opened at $35.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.27. Warner Music Group has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $39.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Warner Music Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.41.

In related news, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $16,108,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $181,116,657.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

