Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Warner Music Group Corp is a music-based content company. It operating segment consist Recorded Music and Music Publishing. Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists. Music Publishing segment owns and acquires rights. The company operates principally in the United States, the United Kingdom and internationally. Warner Music Group Corp is based in New York. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.41.

Warner Music Group stock opened at $35.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.27. Warner Music Group has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $39.61.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Warner Music Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Warner Music Group will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $16,108,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $181,116,657.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 23,908.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 5,977 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

