Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WASHINGTON R.E. INV. TRUST is a self-administered qualified equity real estate investment trust. The Trust’s business consists of the ownership of income-producing real estate properties principally in the Greater Washington-Baltimore Region. The Trust has a fundamental strategy of regional focus, diversified property type ownership and conservative financial management. “

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of NYSE WRE opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.76. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $25.67.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $69.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.48 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.40% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.