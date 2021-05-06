WASHINGTON TRUST Co Cuts Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SLB opened at $30.34 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLB. Argus upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.24.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

