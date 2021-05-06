WASHINGTON TRUST Co Grows Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 5,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK opened at $153.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.24. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.50 and a 52 week high of $172.56. The stock has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

