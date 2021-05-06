WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $104,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VBK opened at $275.43 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $168.69 and a 52 week high of $304.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $280.38 and a 200-day moving average of $268.57.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.