WASHINGTON TRUST Co Raises Stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $267,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,331,091.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $156,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,324.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,200 shares of company stock valued at $701,928. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSWI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $147.00) on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

NASDAQ CSWI opened at $132.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.92. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $143.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 0.85.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.24. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $89.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

