Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target Increased to $131.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $131.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.17.

NYSE WCN opened at $123.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 158.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $86.14 and a 52 week high of $123.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.59.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

