Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) VP Michael J. Watson Sells 4,430 Shares of Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,070,595.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $141.64 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.13 and a 52-week high of $141.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.63 and a 200-day moving average of $119.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 52.27%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 61,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,294,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,613,000 after buying an additional 308,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 18,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,484,000 after buying an additional 13,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,841,000 after buying an additional 5,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.77.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

