Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Director Anke Schaferkordt Sells 60 Shares

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total value of $16,481.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,322 shares in the company, valued at $637,830.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
W opened at $288.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of -38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.89. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.51 and a 1 year high of $369.00.
Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.80) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,133,000 after acquiring an additional 29,164 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $1,979,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 309.8% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,238,000 after purchasing an additional 169,800 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Wayfair by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.
About Wayfair
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
