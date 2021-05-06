Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Director Anke Schaferkordt Sells 60 Shares

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total value of $16,481.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,322 shares in the company, valued at $637,830.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

W opened at $288.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of -38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.89. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.51 and a 1 year high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.80) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

W has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Wayfair from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.57.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,133,000 after acquiring an additional 29,164 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $1,979,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 309.8% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,238,000 after purchasing an additional 169,800 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Wayfair by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

