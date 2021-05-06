Wayfair (NYSE:W) Trading 5.5% Higher Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $297.77 and last traded at $285.89. Approximately 82,866 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,862,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $270.97.

The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on W. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Wayfair from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist raised shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.57.

In related news, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.09, for a total transaction of $1,139,391.27. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 24,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,693,212.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 18,065 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,015 shares of company stock worth $7,508,424 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Wayfair by 11.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,534,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,158,000 after purchasing an additional 848,531 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Wayfair by 782.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 838,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,253,000 after acquiring an additional 743,101 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,328,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Wayfair by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,238,000 after purchasing an additional 169,800 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 617,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,445,000 after acquiring an additional 390,645 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.89. The firm has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of -38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

