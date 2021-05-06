We Are One Seven LLC Acquires 235 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $179.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.38 and a 200-day moving average of $161.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $127.12 and a 12-month high of $183.73. The firm has a market cap of $105.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DEO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

