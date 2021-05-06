We Are One Seven LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 23.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,478 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Valvoline by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Valvoline by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 174,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VVV stock opened at $31.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.37. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $32.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities lowered Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

