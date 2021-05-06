We Are One Seven LLC Purchases 1,175 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,055 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.23.

Shares of HD opened at $332.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $223.80 and a one year high of $333.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $312.15 and its 200-day moving average is $282.17.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

