We Are One Seven LLC Reduces Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

We Are One Seven LLC lessened its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 39.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,923 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 22,678.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 8,294,660 shares during the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $195.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.16. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.94 and a 52 week high of $354.82.

A number of research firms have commented on BIDU. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

