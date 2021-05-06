Wealth Architects LLC Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 776 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,152 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $150,620,000 after acquiring an additional 88,940 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,644 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,502 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,679,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 89 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $494.60. 99,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,885,458. The company has a market cap of $219.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.60, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $526.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $519.41. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $397.86 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist decreased their target price on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.90.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

