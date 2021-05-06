Wealth Architects LLC Has $27.85 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,995 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of Wealth Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $27,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $155.02. 86,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,234. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.63. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $107.08 and a 12-month high of $154.88.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

