Wealth Architects LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 55,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,634,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LLY traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $192.61. The stock had a trading volume of 59,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,073,871. The company has a market cap of $184.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $218.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.38 and its 200 day moving average is $176.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.75.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

