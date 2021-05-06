WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Stock Holdings Increased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 94.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth approximately $771,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 24.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 5,597 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 73.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WEC. Barclays upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

NYSE WEC opened at $96.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $106.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 75.70%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

