Wedbush Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.85) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.54). Wedbush also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.89) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $8.11 on Thursday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $21.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.66% and a negative net margin of 221.23%.

In other news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 4,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $49,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 920,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,400,683.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 14,681 shares of company stock valued at $207,959 over the last quarter. 13.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 5,145.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

