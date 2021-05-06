Wedbush Comments on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s FY2025 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RARE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.41.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded up $7.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.08. 6,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,805. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $61.96 and a 1-year high of $179.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.87.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 119.19% and a negative return on equity of 50.69%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.05) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000.

In other news, Director William Aliski sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.01, for a total transaction of $1,117,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,908,128.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.80, for a total value of $4,254,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,646,233.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,398 shares of company stock valued at $11,143,621 in the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.