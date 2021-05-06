Wedbush Cuts CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $150.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Wedbush from $185.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.85.

NASDAQ CYBR traded down $4.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,654.81 and a beta of 1.37. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $92.61 and a twelve month high of $169.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.34.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.89 million. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

