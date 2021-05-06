Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Shares of VOX stock opened at $135.47 on Thursday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $84.36 and a 1 year high of $140.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.39.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.