Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $403,000 Position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) by 7.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,177,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 44,331 shares during the period. Change Path LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,034,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 424.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 47,709 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares during the period.

NYSE:HPS opened at $18.71 on Thursday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $18.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

