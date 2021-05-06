Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $438,000 Position in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) by 118.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Global X China Consumer ETF worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Global X China Consumer ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,033,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $690,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF in the 4th quarter worth $548,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X China Consumer ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $12,524,000.

Shares of Global X China Consumer ETF stock opened at $33.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.33. Global X China Consumer ETF has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $43.90.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

