Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 1,727 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 55.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 619,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,618,000 after purchasing an additional 106,031 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 178,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,460,000 after purchasing an additional 18,189 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 174,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,068,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,576,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,827 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 358.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 51,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 40,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.08.

NYSE:ES opened at $83.59 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $73.61 and a twelve month high of $96.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.77. The company has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.86%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

