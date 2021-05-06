Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) by 25.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 667,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after buying an additional 59,975 shares in the last quarter. Triad Investment Management increased its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 216,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 38,560 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 9,166 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 166,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 61,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 136,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter.

Get Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund alerts:

In other news, insider Public Securities G. Brookfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $207,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:RA opened at $21.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.32 and its 200 day moving average is $19.03. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $22.28.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a $0.199 dividend. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th.

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.