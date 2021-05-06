Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Deutsche Telekom (DTE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Deutsche Telekom (FRA: DTE) recently:

5/6/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €25.00 ($29.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €20.00 ($23.53) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €25.00 ($29.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €25.00 ($29.41) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €19.00 ($22.35) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €20.00 ($23.53) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €20.00 ($23.53) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €19.00 ($22.35) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Deutsche Telekom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/15/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €22.80 ($26.82) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €23.00 ($27.06) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €22.00 ($25.88) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €22.50 ($26.47) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €24.60 ($28.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €19.00 ($22.35) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €21.00 ($24.71) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €23.00 ($27.06) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of DTE stock traded up €0.32 ($0.38) on Thursday, reaching €16.41 ($19.31). 9,279,808 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of €15.23. Deutsche Telekom AG has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

