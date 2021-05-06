Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Holly Energy Partners (HEP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE: HEP) recently:

5/5/2021 – Holly Energy Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $21.00 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Holly Energy Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

5/3/2021 – Holly Energy Partners had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $19.00.

5/3/2021 – Holly Energy Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

4/27/2021 – Holly Energy Partners was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $19.00.

4/21/2021 – Holly Energy Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $18.00 to $21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Holly Energy Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $18.00 to $21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Holly Energy Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

4/12/2021 – Holly Energy Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

4/7/2021 – Holly Energy Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

3/31/2021 – Holly Energy Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

3/30/2021 – Holly Energy Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

3/18/2021 – Holly Energy Partners was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

Shares of HEP traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,147. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.12. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 40.34% and a net margin of 32.83%. The business had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.87%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Holly Energy Partners by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,623,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,053,000 after acquiring an additional 95,451 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 7.6% in the first quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 370,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after buying an additional 26,185 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $5,148,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 310,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

