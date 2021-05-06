Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lawson Products (LAWS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Lawson Products (NASDAQ: LAWS) recently:

4/29/2021 – Lawson Products was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lawson Products, Inc. is a distributor of expendable maintenance, repair & replacement products. It also distributes production components to the O.E.M. marketplace. These products may be divided into 3 broad categories: Fasteners, Fittings & Related Parts, such as screws, nuts, & other fasteners; Industrial Supplies, such as hoses, lubricants, adhesives & other chemicals, as well as files, drills, & other shop supplies; & Automotive & Equipment Maintenance Parts, such as primary wiring, connectors & other electrical supplies, exhaust & other automotive parts. “

4/28/2021 – Lawson Products was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lawson Products, Inc. is a distributor of expendable maintenance, repair & replacement products. It also distributes production components to the O.E.M. marketplace. These products may be divided into 3 broad categories: Fasteners, Fittings & Related Parts, such as screws, nuts, & other fasteners; Industrial Supplies, such as hoses, lubricants, adhesives & other chemicals, as well as files, drills, & other shop supplies; & Automotive & Equipment Maintenance Parts, such as primary wiring, connectors & other electrical supplies, exhaust & other automotive parts. “

4/20/2021 – Lawson Products was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

4/19/2021 – Lawson Products was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lawson Products, Inc. is a distributor of expendable maintenance, repair & replacement products. It also distributes production components to the O.E.M. marketplace. These products may be divided into 3 broad categories: Fasteners, Fittings & Related Parts, such as screws, nuts, & other fasteners; Industrial Supplies, such as hoses, lubricants, adhesives & other chemicals, as well as files, drills, & other shop supplies; & Automotive & Equipment Maintenance Parts, such as primary wiring, connectors & other electrical supplies, exhaust & other automotive parts. “

Lawson Products stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.05. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,224. The stock has a market cap of $499.08 million, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. Lawson Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $60.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.48.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). Lawson Products had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 7.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAWS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lawson Products in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lawson Products by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 302.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Lawson Products in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

