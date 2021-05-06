Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.00% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Welbilt, Inc. designs, manufactures and supplies food and beverage equipment for foodservice market. It operates primarily in Americas, Europe and Asia. The company brands includes Cleveland(TM), Convotherm(R), Delfield(R), fitkitchen(SM), Frymaster(R), Garland(R), Kolpak(R), Lincoln(TM), Manitowoc Ice(R), Merco(R), Merrychef(R) and Multiplex(R). Welbilt Inc., formerly known as Manitowoc Foodservice Inc., is based in New Port Richey, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Welbilt from $8.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Welbilt presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

NYSE WBT opened at $21.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average is $13.52. Welbilt has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $22.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 548.25 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Welbilt had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $320.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Welbilt will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Welbilt in the 1st quarter worth approximately $988,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Welbilt in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Guardian Investment Management bought a new stake in Welbilt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in Welbilt by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,693,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,554,000 after buying an additional 546,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Welbilt by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

