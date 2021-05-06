Well Done LLC Takes Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Well Done LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,119 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,664,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274,151 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $2,026,921,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,947,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,742,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,924 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,727,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276,836 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,721,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $51.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.69. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $53.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $215.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

