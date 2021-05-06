Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $2,850.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.12% from the company’s previous close.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,473.33.

GOOGL opened at $2,314.77 on Tuesday. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,323.30 and a twelve month high of $2,431.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,196.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,926.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alphabet by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Alphabet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,086,270,000 after buying an additional 427,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

